ST. MARYS — The Historical Society of St. Marys and Benzinger Township on Erie Avenue debuted its impressive military display during the St. Marys Fall Fest the weekend of Sept. 17-19.
Active member Ellen Olson said for about 10 days prior to the festival, volunteers were working day and night on the display, digging up treasured military history and ensuring everything was perfect and displayed with pride.
The majority of the items on display the historical society already had, Olson said, and some military uniforms were donated or lended for the duration of the project.
Olson said they are hoping to leave the display up for visitors for six months. The intent was to debut it to the community when Fall Fest was bringing many people to downtown St. Marys.
The historical society’s wedding display, debuted in September of last year, was praised and commended by viewers, said Olson, and stemmed the idea for this new military display.
The display, which encompasses nearly the entire downstairs of the building and also the upstairs, is separated into sections, like a display case dedicated to the Civil War and the Spanish American War. There are several documents to view, including a war armistice signed and printed in the Johnsonburg Press, postcards from World War I, a carbon copy newsletter, obituaries of soldiers and diary entries written by soldiers, and photos of “welcome home” celebrations in 1919 and 1946.
The entire entryway of the display features American flag tablecloths, leading up to a mannequin dressed as St. Marys woman and Rear Adm. Joan Engel, and a mail buggy from 1911-1912. There is also a display dedicated to Gen. Edward Meyer, a St. Marys legend.
Downstairs displays also feature items for viewing like hand grenades, bullets, ready-to-eat meals, military helmets and glasses from flying planes during war.
Something exciting about this display, said Olson, is that people can likely come in and find local connections.
Marcia Bleggi, who presented the upstairs display, showed a wall of U.S. Navy uniforms, and a “table of servicemen” from different branches of the military gathered around for fellowship. The upstairs portion displays countless documents and uniforms from the Korean War, American Red Cross volunteers, Air Force, U.S. Marines, the National Guard, Vietnam and more, as well as photos of U.S. planes taken by Edwin Grotzinger.
One of the most interesting things, said Bleggi, is that there are uniforms on display still worn by local living people today, including U.S. Marine Timothy Mecca, who served in Dessert Storm and Iraq, and Col. Karen Gausman of St. Marys, still on duty at this time.
There is, of course, a section – including photos and his jacket he donated to the historical society –dedicated to Odo Valentine of St. Marys, who died in 2019 at 104 years old, having served in World War II and the Korean War. Valentine is famously known for flying his bi-plane under a portion of the Kinzua Bridge, McKean County, in 1939.
The historical society’s hours are Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Thursday from 1-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. For more information, call 814-834-6525.