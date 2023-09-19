ST. MARYS — Keystone Cold-Blooded LLC, a unique business that slithered its way onto Erie Avenue earlier this year, was born out of John and Kylee Kronenwetter’s “love and passion for all things reptilian.”
The Kronenwetters started breeding leopard and crested geckos in fall 2019. For four years, they focused their efforts and sales on reptile shows around the state, becoming regulars at events in Altoona, Pittsburgh and Erie. They have also traveled to West Virginia and Ohio for reptile shows.
Offering something quite more unique than the typical pet, the opportunity came about to open a storefront on Erie Avenue in St. Marys in March 2023. The in-store animals are either bred by Keystone Cold-Blooded or reputable breeders, the Kronenwetters said, and all are hand-picked, quarantined for health checks and socialized.
The store is known to carry cold-blooded creatures like crested and leopard geckos, various types of dart frogs, bail pythons, cherry head tortoise, boa constrictors, white’s tree frogs and more, and soon, bearded dragons and axolotls.
The mission behind the veteran-owned business is to “educate and spread the love for these animals that have an undeserved stigma.”
“A big portion of our business is setting good keeping practices, to allow these animals to not only survive and be an enjoyable member of the household, but to also allow these animals to thrive in captivity,” they said.
Another huge aspect of providing this education to the public is letting them know that these animals are just that –animals.
“They are a commitment, and not a spur-of-the-moment purchase. These fascinating animals have a lengthy lifetime when cared for properly, just as cats and dogs,” they said. “Research should be done just as any other household pet to ensure it is compatible with their family’s lifestyle and capabilities.”
The business is also all about being a positive part of the community. The Kronenwetters said when a customer visits the store, they are open to any and all questions about reptiles, such as topics like sociability, feeding and general care recommendations.
Keystone Cold-Blooded LLC has also been hopping its way around to community events. Aside from reptile shows, the Kronenwetters have participated in Girl Scout events around Elk County, and also hosted residents of Silver Creek Terrace for an educational day trip. They are members of the St. Marys Area Chamber of Commerce as well, and will be attending more events in the future.
The Kronenwetters recently participated in “Snake Day” at the St. Marys Eagles 536 with other local experts, a news broadcast about Rhonda the Rock Snake on The Diamond and the Clearfield County Reptile Show held in DuBois Sept. 9.
Keystone Cold-Blooded LLC is also a full-line reptile supplier through Exo-Terra, with items like feeder insects, heating and lighting elements, enclosures and decor also available in the store.
The St. Marys and Elk County communities have shown tremendous support for Keystone Cold-Blooded since its opening, something the Kronenwetters said is what prompted them to open this business in the area.
“We have had unbelievable support and excitement,” they said. “We thank everyone for their unwavering support and curiosity, and being open to learn about these animals.”
It was noted that 49 Erie Ave. is also home to Goomba’s Game Room, which features several arcade games, and Pennsylvania Skill machines.
“Both businesses in the space make for a fun and unique spot in the heart of St. Marys family fun and an educational experience,” the Kronenwetters said.
Visit {a style=”font-size: 12px;” href=”https://www.keystonecoldblooded.com/home” target=”_blank”}https://www.keystonecoldblooded.com/home{/a} and follow Keystone Cold-Blooded LLC on Facebook for more information and updates.