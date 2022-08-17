ST. MARYS — An array of topics were addressed during Monday evening’s City of St. Marys Council meeting, including Bitcoin mining, off-road vehicles on public roads and upcoming Elk County events.
Councilman Bob Roberts brought up the hot topic of Bitcoin mining, asking how it would impact the City of St. Marys, and if the city’s zoning ordinance is up to date.
Reportedly, Bitcoin mining can cause issues due to the noise the process generates.
Bitcoin, a cryptocurrency traded for goods or services as payment, involves “mining” sites where blocks of computers are powered as part of the process. A Bitcoin mine normally includes computers, electricity and a low-cost power supply.
City Manager Joe Fleming said he would look into getting documentation on this.
Councilman Andrew Mohney advised others to look up Big Maple Farms in Ridgway, which is located across from a Bitcoin mining site. Their livestock and quality of life has been drastically impacted by the noise.
Roberts said although the city may not be able to prohibit this from happening, they can control where it occurs, if it does.
Solicitor Tom Wagner noted that if there were a Bitcoin mining site in St. Marys, it would most likely be in the residential agricultural district.
Manager’s report
Summer season is coming to a close, said Fleming, and local schools will be starting up again.
“I’m reminding motorists to be cautious near our school zones,” he said. “Enforcement will continue in these areas throughout the school year.”
Fleming also noted that activities at the park are winding down, and Director Dani Schneider will be attending the September council meeting to give an end-of-summer season report.
Recommended Video
Legislative action
Council approved resolution 22-13, which includes amending the city fee schedule for the Downtown Event Park. This, said Fleming, is to differentiate private events from nonprofit events, and give nonprofit organizations hosting fundraisers somewhat of a break.
Resolution 22-14 was also approved, which includes authorizing an agreement with PennDOT (Pennsylvania Department of Transportation) to receive $600,000 for the Sarah Road bridge project, which is already completed.
Fleming was appointed as the voting delegate for the Pennsylvania Municipal League leadership summit Oct. 6-9.
Other business
Aside from the Wehler Road resident speakers, a man attended to address off-road vehicles on public roads, an issue he says is getting worse in St. Marys, due to some riders being disrespectful and reportedly not being old enough to have a driver’s license.
Off-road vehicles are not permitted on public roads in Pennsylvania, he said.
Fleming noted that he talked to the chief of police about this matter, but he needs to know what time of day and where this is mainly occurring.
Councilman Ned Jacob reminded everyone that the American Spirit Aviation Festival will be held on Saturday, Aug. 27 from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the St. Marys Municipal Airport.
Councilman Shane Schneider followed that with reminding everyone that the 2022 Elk Expo is taking place this Saturday and Sunday on Winslow Hill in Benezette.
Councilwoman Sally Geyer noted that there was great weather and a great turnout for last week’s Elk County Fair.