ST. MARYS — Where the city plans to allocate its CDBG (Community Development Block Grant) funds was a highlight of Monday evening’s St. Marys City Council meeting.
The city’s Deputy Director of the Community and Economic Development Department Joe Kugler presented legislative action items before council, starting with the resolution for project No. 1 — taking down two blighted properties, one at 232 Charles St. and the other at 227 George St., and building two duplexes in their place. Whitetail Properties Real Estate LLC will be performing this.
Hearings for this project were held July 11, said Kugler, where attending residents were curious what would be going in place of the blighted properties. Residents said they have been abandoned for 12-15 years.
Council approved resolution 22-10.
Resolution 22-11, also under the Homes Application Program, would include a partial demolition of the home at 262 George St. The home will ultimately be saved. Council approved.
Next, resolution 22-12, deals with city Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding –$314,608, said Kugler. Automatically, $56,629 will go toward administration, leaving $257,979.
The Boys and Girls Club of St. Marys presented at the public CDBG hearings about its planned elevator and handicapped-accessible projects.
The idea is to use 30 percent of CDBG funds, $77,390, for spot blight, said Kugler, leaving the Boys and Girls Club with $180,589.
Councilman Andrew Mohney mentioned that he would make a motion to award more funds to the club faster, rather than slowly distributing them year after year. Councilwoman Sally Geyer asked why the city is saving money to tear down other people’s buildings. She also noted that the Boys and Girls Club is in need of the funds currently.
Blight, on its own, is a bigger issue entirely, Mohney had noted.
Mohney made a motion to allocate the full $257,979 of CDBG funds to the Boys and Girls Club, which was seconded by Geyer.
Ultimately, the motion did not pass. Council approved resolution 22-12 as it is worded, with $77,390 going toward spot blight, and $180,589 to the Boys and Girls Club for its projects.
Council also approved the “road mill and fill” project, choosing the $445,526 bid from IA Construction Corp.
This project will incorporate several roads, including Mayberry, Clark, Evergreen, Elm, Cedar, Iron Run, West Theresa, Ford and Service roads, said City Manager Joe Fleming.
Next up, Fleming presented the approval of ARPA funds for the reconstruction of 115 Waylor Road for safety at Benzinger Park and for all of its pedestrians, including kids and adults riding bikes.
“It’s a very dangerous intersection just for vehicles, (as well as) pedestrians and walkers,” he said.
The purchase of this property would allow the city to develop a walkway and entryway for the park and the safety of the kids, said Fleming, especially when school is in session. He noted that students at Elk County Catholic Elementary School use Benzinger Park often.
The total cost would be $62,508 in ARPA funds to improve visibility going into this entryway. Council approved.