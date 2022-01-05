ST. MARYS — During Monday evening’s City of St. Marys Council’s reorganization meeting, appointments were made to boards, committees and authorities.
Council meetings will continue to be held at 7 p.m. on the third Monday of each month in 2022.
- Bob Roberts will continue to serve as deputy mayor.
- Nancy Plows was appointed as vacancy board chairwoman.
- Councilwoman Sally Geyer, Councilman Ned Jacob and Mayor Lyle Garner will serve on the nonuniform and uniform pension boards.
- Roberts and Garner will also serve on the nonuniform grievances board.
- Councilman Jerome Sorg was appointed to the tax board.
- Several committees were also dissolved during the reorganization meeting, including the personnel, parking and sewer rate committees.
Jacob, Garner and Roberts will also serve on the finance and budget committee, and Councilman Andrew Mohney, Garner and Roberts will serve on the emergency management committee.
Other appointments included:
- Benzinger Township Golf Authority: Jeff Smith, Tom Farley
- St. Marys Area Water Authority: Robert Brindle
- St. Marys Airport Authority: Dr. Robert Baker
- St. Marys Municipal Authority: Joe Getz
- Board of Health: Rosemary Sorg
- Recreation Board: Kurt Nesbitt, Kelly Grindle, Greg Gebauer
- Zoning Hearing Board: Steve Schneider
- Planning Commission: Matt Quesenberry, Lisa Sorg, John Schatz
- Police Civil Service Commission: Derek Hansen
- Shade Tree Commission: Cly Hornung and Robert Bauer