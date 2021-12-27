ST. MARYS — Now that the 2022 City of St. Marys budget has been advertised for 30 days, council members moved to approve the budget during the Dec. 20 meeting.
Next year’s budget includes a real estate tax increase of 1 mill, and an increase in Earned Income Tax (EIT) from 1.2 percent to 1.5 percent.
At the November meeting, Mayor Chris Pletcher noted that property taxes have not been increased in a decade. Half of these funds will go toward City of St. Marys Parks and Recreation and its programs and capital improvement projects. EIT are split within St. Marys Area School District.
“This combined increase in taxes is very modest,” he had said. “The total tax increase for the average resident in the city is $165 per year, or a little over $3 per week.”
These additional funds will also be used for street crew capabilities, grant funding, connectivity with city departments and services and capital infrastructure projects.
Councilman Bob Roberts touched on the topic of the parks, suggesting that the public participate in the current survey they are doing.
“I would encourage them to try and raise funds within the park system,” he added, “and find some revenue besides coming back to the tax payers.” He suggested things like renting out park buildings, etc.
The 2022 budget also includes a hopeful solution to the longtime topic of sewer rates, formerly set at a flat rate of $50.50 flat rate per month.
The residential property rate will consist of a flat base rate of $45.50 per month. With this new structure, residents will see a reduction of $5 per month.
“The new rate structure imposes a consumption charge of $6.80 per thousand gallons for residential properties using over 3,000 gallons per month,” according to the 2022 advertised budget.
Non-residential property rates, for all other properties besides residential, will consist of a quarterly flat base rate, based on the size of the water meter, as well as a consumption charge of $6.80 per thousand gallons, the budget says.
Community and Economic Development
The city’s Director of Community and Economic Development Tina Gradizzi approached council about a strategic management planning grant application.
In 2015, the city applied for early intervention funds through the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED), which included hiring a consultant to format financial plans for the city.
“That plan was good for five years,” she said. “To have that plan renewed, we would like to apply for the strategic management planning program.”
Resolution 21-09 is a request to file an application to DCED to implement this, Gradizzi explained.
It would cover 75 percent of the cost, and the city would match 25 percent.
City Manager Joe Fleming added that this is basically an overall, general assessment of local government.