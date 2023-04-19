ST MARYS — City of St. Marys Council members approved the inter-municipal transfer of a liquor license from Benezette Township to Straub Brewery during a public meeting Monday.
Bill Brock, president and CEO of Straub Brewery, was present and gave a brief rundown on why the transfer is needed.
The new restaurant license, he said, will be used at the Straub Brewery Visitor Center and Tap Room, which currently has just a brewery license.
A brewery license allows the business to sell Pennsylvania-made spirits, beer and wine, he explained. The new license would allow them to expand what they offer, being able to sell alcohol – primarily liquor – produced outside of Pennsylvania.
“(We felt) this was an opportunity to serve our customers better,” Brock said.
Brock noted that he does not see “big changes” happening as a result of this transfer.
This also “frees up” the brewery liquor license if it is ever needed elsewhere, he said.
Council term limits
In what Deputy Mayor Bob Roberts considers a step in the right direction, council also approved an ordinance that outlines new language for city council term limits, which will be on the referendum ballot for citizens to vote on this fall.
In more basic terms, Roberts explained that this would apply if someone were to resign, pass away, etc., and there is a vacancy on council. The appointed person who completes the term, he said, is considered to be serving “their own term.” This limits time they could serve by possibly being reelected in the future.
If one were to be appointed to a position, Roberts said, they would simply be “filling that position” –it would not count as a full term.
In general, it is very difficult to get more people to run for city council positions, Roberts said.
“Maybe this will help resolve that a little bit,” he said.