ST. MARYS — City of St. Marys Council members approved certain local projects that will receive American Rescue Plan Act funding at Monday evening’s meeting.
In total, the City of St. Marys is receiving $1.2 million, with the second half of the funding expected to come through in May.
At the workshop in early April, City of St. Marys Police Department Chief Tom Nicklas proposed three projects for ARPA funding. The most important, he said, would be replacing the department’s automated external defibrillators, used to help people in cardiac arrest.
Secondly was replacing police radios, and third, a traffic and pedestrian camera monitoring system for downtown St. Marys.
Council approved $20,000 in ARPA funds for the downtown camera project, which will require additional funds for installation. They also approved $16,150 for new police AEDs, and $30,000 for new police radios.
Crystal Fire Department also proposed project ideas for ARPA funding, including replacing all of the manual flush valves for toilets and sinks in the CFD/police station building.
Councilwoman Sally Geyer noted that $42,200 seems awfully high for the valve replacement project, and wondered if the CFD could look elsewhere for a lower bid. Council tabled the topic, as well as the upgrade to the physical training room.
Council unanimously approved to designate $24,500 in funds toward replacing the emergency generator at the radio tower.
Councilman Ned Jacob noted that this is a worthwhile project to contribute to, as the fire tower is used by several emergency agencies, including police, the fire department, ambulance, etc.
The CFD is also in need of a new ice machine, which is useful for rehab at fires, as well as other cooling purposes.
Council voted to designate $5,700 in funds toward a new ice machine.
Council also received a request from the St. Marys Heritage and Preservation Group for help in upgrading welcome signs. This was tabled as well.
Council also approved $247,000 in funds for installing storm sewers, basins and curbs on Depot Street as “phase two” of this project.
Other business
Separately from ARPA funds, $140,000 was approved for construction of the elevator in City Hall.
As part of his manager’s report, City Manager Joe Fleming said street sweeping has begun.
“The road crew initially does a first run of the roadways to gather a big bulk of material, then, they do a secondary run to gather remaining material,” he said. “This will probably last another month.”
And, the dispute when it comes to who is in charge of maintaining South Michael Road near the St. Marys Municipal Airport is still...not over.
According to visitor and South Michael Road resident Bob Carnes, the road in question has been an issue since 1985. For several years, he has been approaching the St. Marys Airport Authority and St. Marys City Council asking who owns this road –is it privately-owned or is the city in charge of maintaining it? As well as, if something happens on that road, who is liable for it?
In what became a somewhat heated debate between Councilman Jacob, Carnes and other council members, Jacob reiterated that he is against the city taking over this private road. If the city agrees to maintain this road, he said, they will be asked to do the same with other private roads in the area.