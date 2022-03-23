ST. MARYS — There are 300 children signed up for the City of St. Marys Parks and Recreation's annual Easter Egg Hunt on April 9, according to City Manager Joe Fleming.
During his manager's report at Monday evening's City Council meeting, Fleming also said that the Parks and Rec's walking club has seen an increase in participation.
There are 27 lifeguards signed up to work at the St. Marys Community Pool this summer, he said.
April 1 is the start date, Fleming noted, for individuals to sign ups or almost 60 programs happening at City of St. Marys parks.
A meeting about the ongoing Parks and Recreation Comprehensive Plan will be held April 21 at the Memorial Clubhouse as well.
City crews are transitioning to spring activities, in the designing and planning phase for summer projects, said Fleming. Sweet sweeping will start Monday, March 28.
Presentations and visitors
Aaron Bleggi of a St. Marys real estate company was a presenter at the meeting as well, proposing a three-phase housing development plan in St. Marys. Hearings will be held Thursday, March 24 at 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. at City Hall.
The first two phases of the project will consist of townhouses, said Bleggi, and the third, ranch-level duplexes designed for the senior citizen market.
The proposed location is on Bucktail Road near the Dollar General store, he said.
Once again bringing up a debate that has been discussed for several years, Bob Carnes addressed the issue of the maintenance of South Michael Road/South Michael Circle near the St. Marys Municipal Airport.
Carnes asked who owns this private road, and who's responsibility is it to maintain it? As well as if there is an accident on that road, who is liable?
Carnes had approached the St. Marys Airport Authority about this matter in 2020, stating that the road in question has been an issue since 1985. At a former authority meeting, Carnes was told the city owns the road, and it should be addressed with them.
There are several legal aspects when it comes to addressing this, said City of St. Marys Solicitor Tom Wagner.
Mayor Lyle Garner told Carnes they are actively working on figuring this matter out.
Councilwoman Sally Geyer encouraged the public to attend the meeting scheduled for 7 p.m. on April 4, which concerns the $1.2 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding the city has been awarded.
"We want the input and direction from citizens about how we should spend that money," Geyer said.