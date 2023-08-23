ST. MARYS — Debbie Constable, who served as the animal control officer for the City of St. Marys for 20-plus years, was honored for her service in front of City Council members on Monday.
City of St. Marys Police Department Chief Tom Nicklas said Constable’s longtime job was a tough, and often “thankless,” one. Getting involved with people and the pets they consider family, he says, isn’t an easy task. He thanked Constable for her many years of service.
Mayor Lyle Garner presented Constable with a Years of Service Award.
Council also joined Nicklas in welcoming Brookville native and current St. Marys resident Jason Powell, who will serve as the new animal control officer for the city.
Nicklas noted that he feels Powell possesses the right combination of background, skills and personality to act as a good representative for the city.
Community and Economic Development
City of St. Marys Community and Economic Development Director Tina Gradizzi and Parks and Recreation Director Dani Schneider, as well as Heather Cuyler, recreational planner with Pashik + MTR, updated council on the parks’ Comprehensive Parks and Open Space Plan.
Although this has been completed for months and distributed for review, said Gradizzi, it has now been reviewed by the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.
Council approved resolution 23-12, which is a standard resolution required by DCNR to accept this plan.
In addition, Gradizzi requested that council approve resolution 23-13 for the Multimodal Transportation Fund grant, which was submitted in May 2022. This will help to move forward with the 120 Connector Project, Gradizzi said, a $2,460,000 project intended to reconstruct and divert traffic fr2om the Diamond.
Gradizzi noted they recently had a conference call with a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) engineer concerning the project.
A discussion followed, with council members asking more about just how much this project will alleviate Diamond traffic, and how it will impact parking situations.
Manager’s report
St. Marys City Manager Joe Fleming thanked all of the city’s summer employees for helping at the parks, with the Street Department and at City Hall. He also welcomed the city’s new Administrative Assistant Emily Reed, and announced they are seeking a deputy director of Community and Economic Development, due to the resignation of Joe Kugler.
With the start of the school year on Thursday, said Fleming, comes the reminder to motorists to use caution in school-zone areas. Area law enforcement will be stepping up their presence in these areas as well.
Fleming also noted:
- He will be attending the Pennsylvania Municipal League Leadership Summit in October
- The city is wrapping up its oil-and-chip schedule, along with ditching and mowing
- He reached out regarding “smoothing out” the railroad crossing in front of City Hall
Fleming also thanked everyone who helped make recent events –The American Spirit Aviation Festival, National Night Out and Community Fun Night on the Diamond –a success, noting that these events drew in “great crowds.”