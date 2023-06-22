ST. MARYS — City of St. Marys Council members highlighted last week’s grand opening of the Aldi grocery store in St. Marys Plaza during Monday evening’s meeting.
Councilwoman Sally Geyer said she can recall at least two former city managers, mayors and numerous council members trying very hard to get a grocery chain in the St. Marys area for quite some time. And, those that have opened –like Giant Eagle –left once their contract had ended.
Geyer thanked City Manager Joe Fleming and the others who helped to successfully bring Aldi to St. Marys.
“I’ve been there numerous times, and I really like the store,” Geyer had said, noting that she enjoyed the lower prices and different variety of items available.
Both Geyer and Councilman Bert Sorg encouraged the community to support the new store and give it a chance to succeed.
Sorg said the store seems to be doing well so far, and appears to be different from the Aldi store in DuBois. Sorg also commended the St. Marys Area Chamber of Commerce and others who made the St. Marys Community Yard Sale a success over the weekend of June 16.
Manager’s report
Fleming commended the American Legion Post 103 and others who organized the Memorial Day Parade, which he said welcomed great weather and many participants this year.
He also highlighted the St. Marys Heritage Preservation Group for the “beautiful hanging baskets” full of flowers they installed in the downtown area recently.
The parking lot at Benzinger Park has been expanded to accommodate more vehicles. A special “thank you” was noted to the city’s street department workers. The city will soon be working on the Benzinger Park pathway project.
Fleming also recognized former City of St. Marys Administrative Assistant Kaylee Klender, noting that she will be missed, and the city is currently trying to fill that position.
Bids for local projects
Council voted to award the bid for the John Street rehabilitation project –phase two –to Dave Roman Excavating in the amount of $382,470.
Bids from three contractors were received for several mill and fill projects on St. Marys roads, including:
- IA Construction: $507,600
- Glenn O. Hawbaker: $520,000
- New Enterprise Stone and Lime Co.: $650,100
Council awarded the bid to IA Construction in the approximate amount of $507,668.64.
Council comments
Councilman Bob Roberts commended area police officers for their efforts to reduce speeding.
“They have really been active, and I think it’s a strong problem,” he said. “One way to combat it is to get out there and get active.”
He reminded everyone that the St. Marys Rotary Club’s annual Beef Sale fundraiser is set for this Friday at 10:30 a.m. on Depot Street.