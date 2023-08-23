Sign up for our daily newsletters here
ST. MARYS — Bob Grimm, senior management consultant with Herbert, Rowland & Grubic, Inc. (HRG) engineering, presented St. Marys City Council members with a Strategic Management Planning Program and five-year plan at Monday evening’s meeting.
HRG was engaged to review and analyze the operation of the City of St. Marys, he said, which was funded through a 50/50 grant with the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED).
According to the DCED, the Strategic Management Planning Program “provides matching grant funds to assist municipalities experiencing fiscal difficulties to develop comprehensive multi-year financial plans and establish short and longterm financial objectives.”
Grimm noted several aspects that were analyzed by HRG, including:
- Expenditure reduction
- Revenue enhancement
- Implementation of longterm economic development strategy
- Adoption of best management practices
- Pursuit of inter-governmental cost sharing
HRG analyzed the City of St. Marys’ financial history from 2016-2021, focusing on revenues, expenditures, tax base, operating position and debt structure, said Grimm.
HRG also:
- Examined 2021, 2022 and 2023 budgets
- Reviewed all tax bases and revenues
- Projected revenues and expenditures for 2023-2026
- Conducted interviews with city staff members
- Offered recommendations towards cost containment
- Reviewed policies/labor agreements
Grimm elaborated on the city’s general, capital projects, special revenues and enterprise funds. He also gave a “warning” to city leaders when discussing the revenue and expenses chart.
“Even though we do show a surplus of revenue over expense in our projections, that trend line will continue to get to the point where expenses will outpace revenues, without some changes moving forward,” he said.
HRG’s priority recommendations to the city include:
- Conduct a study to determine feasibility of transferring sewage system assets to Municipal Authority
- Develop a coordinated longterm economic strategic plan
- Develop and implement a retail recruitment plan
- Develop a service fee for recycling and yard waste collection
- Study the creation of an authority structure to implement a stormwater fee
- Develop a clear organizational structure for the recreation director
Grimm noted a “thank you” to the city officials and employees he has worked with throughout this process, including City Manager Joe Fleming, City of St. Marys Police Chief Tom Nicklas, Community and Economic Development Director Tina Gradizzi, Code Enforcement Officer Matt Young and City of St. Marys Parks and Recreation Director Dani Schneider, as well as Carol Muhtich, Tim Brennan, Tyler Skrzypek, Matt Pfeufer and Ted Polanski.
“As a former municipal manager, my general observation of the city and its staff is that the city is very professionally run,” said Grimm. “The staff is very dedicated to the city.”
Each department was welcoming, said Grimm, and provided valuable input throughout this process. Staff members have already been moving on and implementing some of the changes recommended.
Joe Goetz, chairman of the Municipal Authority, expressed concern with merging the sewage system assets with the Municipal Authority, and asked for a clearer picture on the timeline. Goetz noted that the Municipal Authority has been in existence since the inception of the sewage treatment facility itself in the ‘50s.
While reading over HRG’s recommendations, Councilman Jerome Sorg noted that the St. Marys Municipal Airport fully funding itself, rather than receiving city funding, would be a very hard thing to do, and something he doesn’t foresee happening in the near future.
“We need to keep supporting the airport,” Sorg said. “If we lose an airport, we won’t get one back.”