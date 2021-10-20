ST. MARYS — City of St. Marys Council members honored the memory of valued community member David Larkin during Monday evening’s meeting.
Larkin, 41, of St. Marys, died unexpectedly Oct. 16.
Mayor Chris Pletcher described Larkin as “someone who had been involved in a number of community service activities” and more, and expressed how sad he and others are to hear of his passing.
Cly Hornung, committee member of the Shade Tree Commission, accepted a certificate on Larkin’s behalf. Larkin served as chairman of the STC for 11 years.
He was also a member of the St. Marys Area Chamber of Commerce, Elk County Council on the Arts, St. Marys Heritage Preservation Group and many others.
“Never did we think we would be talking about him in the past tense,” said Hornung.
She described his efforts with the STC has having “unbelievable dedication,” and always there to lend a hand.
“He was known by many people in the community,” Hornung said. “He will be greatly missed by his customers, all of the people of the (St. Marys) Chamber of Commerce, by the people of the City of St. Marys. He will be missed.”
Larkin was a realtor with Elk County Real Estate of St. Marys.
Pletcher and council also presented a “Years of Service” plaque to City of St. Marys employee of 25 years Ronald Samick, who was present at the meeting.