ST. MARYS — City of St. Marys Council members recently approved moving forward with two agreements with Whitetail Properties Real Estate for senior housing developments in the area.
Tina Gradizzi, director of Community and Economic Development for the City of St. Marys, approached council at last week's meeting for the agreements.
The city received two the Pennsylvania HOME grants from the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) - one for $1.1 million, which will go toward the demolition of two blighted, residential structures, one on George Street and the other on Charles Street in St. Marys, explained Gradizzi, and the construction of two duplexes.
The second grant, awarded for $275,000, will be used to renovate a three-bedroom blighted residential structure at 262 George St.
Both projects will provide affordable senior housing, and also clean up some blighted sites in that neighborhood, said Gradizzi.
"These projects will be monitored over a 20 year timeframe to assure that the tenants occupying the homes qualify as seniors," she said.
Council approved the two agreements with Whitetail Properties Real Estate.