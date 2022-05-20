ST. MARYS — St. Marys City Manager Joe Fleming provided updates on several upcoming and past happenings within the city during this week’s City Council meeting.
One of the biggest announcements Fleming made was that St. Marys has been chosen to be a part of the Endless Mountains Expedition Race June 20-25, which entails hiking, biking and canoeing through the Pennsylvania Wilds.
“There will be approximately 30-40 teams passing through our downtown area during the latter part of the race,” he said.
Fleming noted residents should be advised of a large number of people passing through the city during this time.
Fleming noted recent events such as the Arbor Day planting with South St. Marys Elementary School fourth graders at Luhr Park and the Shade Tree Commission, as well as funds from First Energy.
The City of St. Marys also held its annual Spring Clean Up Day on the weekend of May 13, Fleming said, where a good turnout of residents got rid of some items. The street crew also enhanced the lower parking lot to set up for this day.
“The parking lot can hold approximately 60-80 vehicles,” Fleming said. “Improvements will continue to be made in anticipation of the opening of the new soccer fields, hopefully in the fall or next spring.”
Fleming addressed the “Sound the Alarm” free smoke detector installation initiative held by the American Red Cross and Crystal Fire Department recently, as well as the Relay for Life event in downtown St. Marys held by the American Cancer Society.
Earlier on Monday, a Law Enforcement Memorial Service was held in Johnsonburg.
“Several of our officers attended the service to honor those who lost their lives in the line of duty,” said Fleming.
The City of St. Marys also received a generous donation, a painting given by artist Al Dornisch’s family.
“Mr. Dornisch’s artwork has been shown in art shows and exhibits throughout the country,” he said. “We would like to thank the Dornisch family for the artwork, and the painting will be displayed at City Hall.”
Other newsworthy items:
- City of St. Marys Parks and Recreation activities will be starting soon.
- Veteran banners for the Memorial Day celebration/parade will be going up shortly.
- The city is currently researching a Digital welcome sign for listing of city events.
- The second round of Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) hearings will take place Tuesday, May 24.
Fleming also congratulated the graduating class of 2022.