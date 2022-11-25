ST. MARYS — St. Marys had a “great turnout” for the 2022 general election, with close to 70 percent participation, St. Marys City Manager Joe Fleming noted in his report to City Council this week.
Fleming thanked everyone who helped organize and participated in successful Halloween activities at the end of October. He also commended the Haunted Forest fundraiser and the high attendance the event drew in.
The Community Calendar is now installed on The Diamond in downtown St. Marys, Fleming said, noting that the city is receiving “a lot of requests” now for its use.
The 2023 Park Sponsorships cycle is underway until Jan. 31, giving community members the chance to help fund local programs and events for City of St. Marys Parks and Recreation, such as day camps, the Easter Egg Hunt, Inner Park Day, Light Up Night and more.
Warm-weather construction projects have wrapped up for the season, and the city’s street department is transitioning into winter mode, already having done so for last week’s snowstorm. Sporadic leaf pickups are still being done throughout the city.
Legislative action
Council members approved publication of an ordinance providing “for the levy of taxes for the fiscal year 2023.” There is no tax increase.
They also approved publication of a resolution for the 2023 city preliminary budget for various funds.