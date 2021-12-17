RIDGWAY — Two St. Marys couples took over a local legacy when they reopened The Summit Lodge and Grill on Boot Jack Road Dec. 11.
The business, formerly called “The Summit Fireside Lodge and Grill,” closed in March, not long after its co-owner, Tom “T.O.” Fitch, director of the Elk County Wilds Tourism Association, died in January.
Mary Samick and her sister, Dawn Guido, as well as their husbands, Brian Guido and Gregg Samick, partnered to take over the restaurant and local motel, beginning the journey in May and officially purchasing it Nov. 15, said Mary Samick.
The four co-owners are usually at the restaurant at different times, and are still figuring out their roles, she said. But, collectively, they offer management/business, maintenance and restaurant experience. There are definitely advantages to having four owners with different backgrounds, Samick noted, since they can rotate and split the workload and hours between them.
Honored to carry on its community legacy, but excited to also put their own spin on things, the new owners have made some changes at The Summit, including cutting the menu back, but keeping local favorites like chicken wings. They also closed off the back section of the restaurant, and plan to use it later for local events, benefits, weddings, etc.
There will definitely be more renovations and changes in The Summit’s future, said Samick, but for now, they just wanted to be open and serve the community.
“I think T.O. would be happy,” said Samick, noting that he gave the new owners a very good foundation to build off of.
Outdoor seating will also continue to be offered, she noted, and they hope to add a patio in the back area as well.
Other family members have played their roles in the business, too, such as Samick’s daughter, who painted the new mural inside the dining room.
Coming into the Ridgway community from St. Marys, Samick says thus far, everyone has been extremely helpful and welcoming, and they hope to see that continue. Since its opening on Saturday, the business has been steadily busy.
It’s also important for them to offer fresh food and ingredients, said Samick, as well as support local, such as fresh-ground burgers from a butcher in Kersey and hoagie buns from Joey’s Bakery, as well as fresh-shaved ribeye.
It was a bit nerve-wracking entering the restaurant world during this time, given the supply chain issues and staffing shortage issues. They are planning to “feel out” the supply chain before providing a full takeout menu for customers, said Samick, and so far, there hasn’t been any major staffing issues. There are still some open slots available for employees, though.
Something very special to note is that three of The Summit Fireside Lodge and Grill’s former cooks returned to work at the restaurant they call home again.
“They stuck together through it all,” Samick said. “It’s nice that they can come back and have that familiarity.”
The motel is already seeing its fair share of former stayers return, Samick said. It was important to keep that aspect of the business, too, as Ridgway is a tourism community and plays a role in visitors coming to town.
The new owners also plan to continue The Summit tradition in giving back to the community, by contributing to local benefits and events, etc., she noted.
After announcing the reopening on the new Facebook page, “The Summit Lodge & Grill,” Samick said she was completely blown away by the surge in support, with the post generating over 600 shares very quickly. In preparing to reopen, there were many people volunteering to help, whether it was with cleaning motel rooms, repairs and construction and other chores.
Brian Guido can remember working in his great aunt’s restaurant kitchen as a young child, and said he had an interest in trying something different and jumping into the hospitality world. A big draw, he said, is being able to serve and give back to the community.
In January 2022, The Summit will begin to offer Friday karaoke, said Samick, and live music on Sundays.
All in all, the Ridgway and surrounding communities seem very glad to see The Summit open again, said Samick, and it is an exciting experience for everyone involved.
Visit the new “The Summit Lodge & Grill” page on Facebook. Call 814-776-2311 for more information.