ST. MARYS — St. Marys celebrated its first National Night Out event in 12 years at the Downtown Event Park on Tuesday evening, where local law enforcement, emergency personnel and several other agencies gathered to have a great time with community members.
City of St. Marys Parks and Recreation Director Dani Schneider said earlier this year, a committee was formed to make this event come to fruition, including members City of St. Marys Police Chief Tom Nicklas; Cortney Pahel, program director at Dickinson Center Inc.; Amanda Tyler with CAPSEA (Citizens Against Physical, Sexual and Emotional Abuse); Jodi Guest with Northern Pennsylvania Regional College (NPRC); Lianne Schneider; St. Marys Area Chamber of Commerce Coordinator Rachel Lampe and St. Marys Public Library Director Leslie Swope.
“We received funding from multiple resources such as the Elk County Community Foundation, Jim and Eileen Ryan, and Penn Pallet in order to move forward with the event,” Schneider noted.
Celebrated annually on the first Tuesday in August, National Night Out, a “community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships,” aims to provide an opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances, bringing back “a true sense of community,” according to https://natw.org.
Schneider said the reason for holding NNO again is to simply “celebrate our police department and emergency service personnel in our area. They have done, and continue to do, so much for our community that we wanted to be able to thank them and help build up on the relationship between them and the community itself.”
Pahel, program director at Dickinson Center Inc., said this NNO event was combined with the center’s annual Community Helpers Event. Held for the last two years, it raises awareness of the many community helpers in the area, as well as offers a place for families to meet and visit for them.
“I’m so thankful for the collaboration with the committee, community partners, and local sponsors to help bring a great event to our area. When we work together we achieve great things,” Pahel said.
Children and families were seen enjoying activities like the dunk tank and getting to “dunk” a police officer, as well as a bounce house and other kids’ games with prizes.
In addition to agencies that contributed to organizing the event, local law enforcement, fire department and EMS personnel, NNO welcomed several other agencies like the Pennsylvania Game Commission, Alcohol and Drug Abuse Services, The Salvation Army, the Boys and Girls Club of St. Marys CenClear and others.
There was also musical entertainment by “Six Pak,” and local food truck vendors like Gypsy Wagon Food Truck and Anytime Lunchtime.
Coordinating with police and emergency personnel is something COSM Parks and Recreation does on multiple occasions, Schneider noted, ensuring park facilities are as safe as possible.
“It’s important to be a part of this together to show that we are united in a variety of ways, and that we appreciate their continued support and efforts day in and day out,” she said.
Chief Nicklas gave a special “Thank you” to Schneider and the rest of the committee for spearheading the return of this local event after more than a decade.
Officers were looking forward to “getting drenched” in the dunk tank, Nicklas says, and enjoyed providing encouragement to everyone who gave it a try. Police also gave patrol vehicle tours, and Sgt. Mike Shaffer and K9 Officer Nando visited with community members.
“We enjoyed this additional opportunity to engage with our community that is so incredibly supportive of the SMPD,” Nicklas said. “NNO is all about having fun and bringing the St. Marys community together.”
The event received a vast amount of positive feedback on the COSM Parks and Recreation’s Facebook page, with community members noting how much they enjoyed all of the activities, and how well the event was put together.
The goal is to continue to build on and improve the NNO event each year. Anyone interested in being on the committee or helping with NNO in 2024 can contact Schneider at dschneider@stmaryspa.gov.
For more on NNO, visit https://natw.org.