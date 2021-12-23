ST. MARYS — Around 300 angels are watching over downtown St. Marys this holiday season.
Each angel ornament on the “Angel Trees,” located on the Diamond, are hung in memory of a loved one.
The first Angel Tree was set up on the Diamond in 2020. Organizer Patricia Greene of Kersey said it was an idea she had been thinking about for years now.
The idea was to honor lost children gone too soon, and individuals who died of a drug overdose, said Greene. However, the trees are open to anyone who would like to honor a life lost.
Greene herself knows the grief that comes with losing children, having lost three of her own.
On Sunday, Dec. 19, several volunteers showed up to help with assembly of the trees and the angels, said Greene. All of the angels were made by Eileen Miller, who did an incredible job. She also was essential in spearheading the Angel Trees this year.
“She donates a lot of the angels, but throughout the past year, I have received quite a few donations that I pass off to her,” said Greene.
This effort grew this year, as there are three Angel Trees — one for children ages 3 or under, another for lives lost to drug overdose or suicide and the large tree is dedicated to anyone with an angel, she said.
“It was so emotional for me, and bitter sweet,” Greene said of this year’s experience. “To see all of those names on (the trees) was heartbreaking. Some of them are so young – but, it’s a beautiful tribute to all of the people who were here, and are remembered at Christmas time.”
The holidays can be particularly hard for people grieving the loss of a loved one, Greene added. This initiative is a great way to remind parents and family that they are not alone.
There are at least 300 angels helping to light up the street, possibly more, said Greene. It was an emotional experience for those involved.
“I think it’s a beautiful way to honor family members. It’s not anything that’s real hard to do. It’s definitely an act of love,” she said.