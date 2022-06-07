ST. MARYS — The St. Marys Community-Wide Yard Sale, set for June 17-18 this year, is a local tradition that will benefit the fireworks celebration many families and community members enjoy.
St. Marys Area Chamber of Commerce Coordinator Rachel Lampe said the community yard sale has become something residents look forward to each year.
“There is an enthusiasm in our community regarding yard sales. It’s a great opportunity for families to clean out their homes and get rid of items they no longer need, and avoid sending things to the landfill that can still be used,” she said.
There are currently more than 30 yard sales registered to participate, said Lampe.
“Having all of these sales on the same day, listed on a convenient map, benefits the sellers and shoppers alike,” she noted.
All proceeds go toward the chamber’s annual Independence Day fireworks celebration. The cost to register for the yard sale, though, is only $5.
“It’s more about facilitating a fun, family-friendly event that many people in the community enjoy,” said Lampe.
Participants can register at the SMACOC’s office on South St. Marys Street. Those who register their yard sales will be included on the printed map, the online map and in the local newspaper. Participants also receive a yard-sale sign to identify their sale.