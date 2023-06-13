ST. MARYS — The 2023 St. Marys Community Yard Sale, set for this weekend, has become an annual tradition that residents and shoppers look forward to.
Organized by the St. Marys Area Chamber of Commerce, the event will be held Friday and Saturday at 9 a.m.
There are 33 registered sales this year, said Chamber Coordinator Rachel Lampe. And, the chamber has also been accepting donated items for its own sale. Proceeds will benefit the July 3 Fireworks Celebration.
“The community has been very generous with donations and we have a lot of great items for the sale,” said Lampe.
Other local organizations, such as the Elk County Humane Society and St. Marys United Methodist Church, are also hosting large sales.
“Yard sales are a fun aspect of summertime each year, and I enjoy being a part of it. I know that there are plenty of people from neighboring towns that visit St. Marys for this event, in addition to the many local folks who enjoy it,” said Lampe.
Going along with part of the SMACOC’s mission, the goal of the Community Yard Sale is also to bring awareness to local businesses during the event.
“It is my hope that while people are shopping at area yard sales, they will also take some time to have lunch at a local restaurant or visit other small businesses,” Lampe said.
The list of sales, as well as a map for the yard sale, will be available at the SMACOC’s office at 53 S. St. Marys St., as well as on its Facebook page and website stmaryschamber.org.