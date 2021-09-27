ST. MARYS — City of St. Marys Director of Community and Economic Development Tina Gradizzi approached City Council members about Community Development Block Grant (CDBG)-funded projects during the Sept. 20 meeting.
At the August council meeting, Gradizzi approached council about revisions and modifications to CDBG-funded projects. Public hearings had been held for the 2021 CDBG projects, including making the Boys and Girls Club of St. Marys a handicapped-accessible facility.
Resolution 21-5 asks for council’s permission to submit the 2021 CDBG application, Gradizzi said, as all requirements have now been met.
Gradizzi is presenting this as a “multi-year project,” she said.
Boys and Girls Club Director Joe Jacob was also in attendance at the meeting, as well as board member Frank Hall.
The total project cost is $760,000, Gradizzi said, and the club is also putting forward $76,000. This is the only project she is presenting for 2021 CDBG funding.
Hall, who also spoke to council, recalled a moment recently where a child in a wheelchair at the Boys and Girls Club was carried up all three floors by a helper.
“I wish we could put a number on how many kids and other people in the community this (would help) have access, but we don’t have that count,” Hall said. “I think the club continues to grow, and I think this is an important thing for the future.”
City Manager Joe Fleming recommended this be approved as a multi-year project.
“My fear is that if we don’t have projects in front of us, we can lose funding (such as this),” he said. “This way, you know the funds are allocated towards a project. This is one of those deals (where) you use or lose it.”
Fleming noted that given how much the Boys and Girls Club does for the community, he thinks this is a very worthwhile cause for council to support.
“I think this is a great project, and I’m excited for you guys,” said Councilwoman Gina Vrobel. “You guys are a huge benefit to the community.”
Council members unanimously voted to adopt the resolution.
Gradizzi also addressed resolution 21-6. In 2019, they tried to secure funding through two sources, she said, for the sewer lateral replacement project on Erie Avenue, Washington Street and a portion of Diamond Street – a $2 million project.
“We would like to apply for a $1.25 million grant to help offset those costs, and get that project done now,” she said.
Council also voted to pass this resolution.