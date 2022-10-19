ST. MARYS — City of St. Marys Council members heard from guest speakers during Monday evening’s meeting at City Hall.
Info Central
Priscilla Phillips of St. Marys was the first, on behalf of the City of St. Marys Board of Health and its new initiative “Info Central.”
This would be a collection of data and information from different organizations, groups and people in the community, she explained.
There are many local organizations that offer wonderful programs that people may not be aware of, said Phillips. The goal is to provide an informational and resourceful hub for people to turn to when they are looking for something, such as a place of employment, assistance with food, transportation, etc.
Transportation is a seemingly big issue for both older and younger people in the area, said Phillips.
There will be three phases. The first one, happening now, is to collect the information. Phillips said she is going to ask anyone and everyone about the groups they are involved in, or would like to be involved in, its contact information and what the organization is all about.
A project such as this is an ambitious one, and can provide resources for a range of things, such as toys for children in need or food assistance from the food bank, she continued.
The second will be organizing the information, and the third, dispersing it.
For example, every Wednesday, St. Marys First United Methodist Church serves “Bowls of Love” meals to the community. Other churches also serve free community meals on a monthly basis.
“There are other avenues if a person is hungry,” she said.
Community members are invited to “shed some light” and talk with one another about these types of things.
“If we work together, anything is possible,” said Phillips.
Trail of Dreams vision
Cheryl Ruffner, Elk County Riders treasurer, gave council members a complete overview and update on the organization’s “Trail of Dreams” vision, which started in 2018. The goal, she said, has been to connect Elk County and surrounding communities through ATV travel, enjoy the great outdoors and help generate economy through tourism.
It has been a long road for the riders since this all began. Ruffner gave a lengthy and detailed presentation on this journey, mentioning the several fundraisers the group has held, such as the Spring Run Ride in 2020 that raised $16,000 in one day.
The group has pursued a feasibility study, flooding studies, grant funding from DCNR (Department of Conservation and Natural Resources), meetings with township supervisors, county commissioners, public and state officials and more, all steps in getting them to their “Trail of Dreams” goal.
Most recently, the riders have spearheaded the Byrnedale/Kersey Run connector project, and involving Clearfield County/Treasure Lake in its “Southern Tier” Trail of Dreams connection.
In early October of this year, Elk County Riders group members, DCNR representatives, public officials and commissioners took the Trail of Dreams ride from Benezette to Cayman Landing in Treasure Lake, where they met with Property Owners Association Manager Ed Clark for a discussion and tour.
Pending receiving grant funding from DCNR for a “master plan,” Treasure Lake POA has agreed to open Cayman Landing as an ATV trailhead and campground access site.
Council members seemed to be in favor of opening up and connecting St. Marys roads to the Trail of Dreams, including Councilman Andrew Mohney, who said he feels the city should do whatever it takes to accommodate the Elk County Riders and this vision.
Councilman Jerry Sorg suggested a resolution, which speaks to opening up and connecting roads in St. Marys to the trail system. The resolution passed.