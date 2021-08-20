ST. MARYS — City of St. Marys Council members faced off about an ongoing and controversial topic –sewer rates –at Monday evening’s meeting.
Resolution 20-17, which set the sewer rate at a $50.56 flat rate, was approved by council at the November 2020 meeting.
Since this decision, council has heard from several visitors at monthly meetings, and members have received approximately 500 complaint letters, according to a comment made by Councilman Andrew Mohney during Monday’s meeting.
A Sewer Rate Committee, including Councilmen Mohney, Shane Schneider and Chairman Bob Roberts, as well as community members Ned Jacob and Jerry Sorg, was formed, and has met several times concerning the research behind the sewer-rate structure and possible solutions.
Roberts told council they have considered a complete balance of the rate structure, that is more fair for everyone.
The “consumption-plus based rate plan” proposal is as follows, with billing done quarterly for all accounts:
- Residential –rate of $42, plus 3,000 gallons credit, overage charged at $6 per thousand gallons used.
- Mixed property –residential units billed at $42, plus 3,000 gallons credit for each unit. Commercial units in this property would be billed at $42, plus $6 per thousand gallons. (Total gallons for residential units would be deducted from commercial consumption, with any balance charged at $6 per thousand gallons.)
For all other users, a base rate would be:
- 0-3,000 gallons of water at a rate of $58.50
- 3,001-10,000 gallons at $111.50
- 10,000-plus gallons at $164.50
This plan would result in new revenue to balance the budget, said Roberts, and add to capital reserve. The proposed plan would use $160,000 from the American Recovery fund over the next three years for facility repairs and allow a five-year plan to remain on schedule.
Councilwoman Gina Vrobel questioned whether this proposed plan would have enough of an impact, and where the extra funds would come from when water consumption decreases, as it has in previous years. She also asked whether council was allowed access to the American Recovery funds.
Roberts said the problem with the flat rate is there are 2,000 users using less than 3,000 gallons of water, who are paying for all of the people using significantly more than that.
Mohney made a point by saying there is a company in St. Marys that uses a whopping 24 million gallons of water.
Those who use less water will see a lower bill, Robert and Mohney reiterated, and the proposed plan would ensure anyone using more than 3,000 gallons of water would pay the extra $6 per thousand.
Consumption is always an issue, Roberts agreed, but can be addressed and adjusted to in the future.
Roberts motioned to approve these rates, effective Oct. 1, a flexible date.
In a roll call vote, the result was a 3-to-3 tie. The motion did not carry.