ST. MARYS — Outgoing members on City of St. Marys boards were recognized with certificates at the beginning of Monday evening’s city council meeting:
- Dr. Robert Baker — St. Marys Airport Authority, two years
- Danielle Gabler – City Board of Health, two years
- Devin Brock — St. Marys Recreation Board, 21 years
At the conclusion of the meeting, however, when citizen comments on non-agenda topics were welcomed, Brock addressed city council members about being voted off of the recreation board.
At the December 2022 meeting, Angela Regulski and William Makufka were appointed back to the recreation board, as well as newcomer Travis Reed.
Brock thanked the citizens of St. Marys for the opportunity to serve on the recreation board, with the last five years also serving as vice chairman. He stated he has done his best to act professionally and help to provide community programs and facilities to meet recreational needs of the city.
Addressing council, Brock said he was unaware that he had been voted off of the recreation board until it was printed in the local newspaper after the December meeting. He was “very disappointed” that he had not heard anything prior to this, he said.
Brock expressed frustration with the lack of communication between council members and the volunteers who serve on boards/authorities. These people should be contacted more often, he said, about matters that concern them.
There are nine municipal boards and authorities in the city, he said, all served by local citizens who volunteer their time, expertise and guidance. In Brock’s opinion, there is a need to treat those who donate their time to making St. Marys a better place with “dignity and respect.”
Brock asked how these recent appointments align with the city’s mission and vision.
Councilman Andrew Mohney addressed the matter, stating that council had received interest from someone with a health and safety management background, Reed, who had the desire to join the recreation board.
Mohney said he felt Reed’s input would be valuable with the City of St. Marys Parks and Recreation’s comprehensive plan, among other initiatives, which is why he voted for him, adding that had there been more new candidates showing interest, he would have voted for them all, simply to start “switching things up.”
Council members are constantly saying that the need for getting the younger generation involved on these local boards is dire, Mohney said, adding that they rarely ever receive letters from younger candidates.
It’s important to start giving the younger generation a chance when the interest comes along, said Mohney.
The heated debate between Brock and council generated a discussion about the need for new city council candidates as well.
This election year, council terms will end for Mohney, Councilman Bob Roberts and Councilwoman Sally Geyer.
Council just voted to approve a compensation raise for incoming council members and the mayor, aiming to increase interest in open positions.
Councilmen Jerry Sorg and Roberts agreed with Mohney, as well as Councilwoman Geyer, that new blood is needed for these positions and for the future of the city.
“We keep showing up because no one else shows up,” Geyer said.