ST. MARYS — St. Marys Area School District Board of Administrators heard updates on a couple of costly repairs currently underway ahead of the 2023-24 school year.
Superintendent Harley Ramsey said during a recent inspection by the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry, it was found that there is an issue with the boiler heater for the pool. It is likely that the boiler will need fully replaced, he said, which isn’t the news anyone wanted to hear.
In addition, “a couple of storms ago,” there was a mishap with a HVAC (heating, ventilation, air conditioning) rooftop unit at South St. Marys Street Elementary School, which caused a significant water leak in the school’s gymnasium.
Despite numerous people responding to the incident quickly, this resulted in significant damage to the gym floor.
“It didn’t last long, but it didn’t take long,” Ramsey said. “The damage is… bad. Bad enough that we immediately got someone in there to mitigate the moisture.”
This unfortunately did not do what it should have, he noted. There is a “high probability” that the floor from the basketball hoop through the foul-line area in the gym will need replaced.
Complicating things further, routine sanding of the floor over the years has resulted in the removal of layers of wood, which are now showing nail heads.
“Because the damaged area will need to be replaced, it is possible that any sanding done to the new area to match the level of the old area could prompt the need to replace the entire floor,” explained Assistant Superintendent Chrissy Kuhar. “This is still to be determined.”
Ramsey noted that this is an insurance claim.
Student representative report
Athletes on the state championship St. Marys Area High School unified bocce ball team were recently honorary guests at Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro’s mansion, Student Representative Gianna Surra told the board during her presentation. While there, they visited with the governor and his family, and also helped them learn the ropes of the sport.
Ramsey noted that this was a great experience for everyone involved, and thanked members of the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athlete Association (PIAA) who were there that day and helped make this happen.
Surra gave a short update on upcoming school activities. She noted that fall sports will be starting soon, including volleyball, football, soccer, cheerleading, tennis and cross country.
Other business
Ramsey announced that they needed to appoint a board member to the Wellness Committee. Cly Hornung, who had served on the committee before, agreed to do so again.
The board recommended approval of submitting an application to the Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) Food and Nutrition Division for all SMASD schools to participate in the Community Eligibility Division (CEP) program, which will provide free breakfast and lunch in the 2023-24 school year. Prices for ala carte items were also approved.
Board President Stacy McKee said she has been hearing a lot of positive feedback from community members about the open houses held at the elementary schools prior to the school year starting. She thanked everyone involved in organizing those.