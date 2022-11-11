ST. MARYS — A St. Marys man has been jailed on felony charges following a drug bust that resulted in the seizure of nearly two pounds of methamphetamine and handmade explosives on Thursday.
David Edward Olewinski, 54, is charged with one count of the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, a felony; two counts of possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor; one count of the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor; one count of criminal use of a communication facility, a third-degree felony; one count of weapons of mass destruction, a felony in the second degree; one count of dealing in proceeds of unlawful activities, a felony in the first degree and one count of person to possess a firearm, a felony in the second degree, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob's office Nov. 10.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, the Northwest Municipal Drug Task Force has been investigating the sale of methamphetamine being obtained from the DuBois area since September and trafficked back to Elk County, where it was then being sold. The investigation specifically identified David Olewinski as the person obtaining and selling the methamphetamine out of his 167 Ford Road residence, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Members of the drug task force served a search warrant at the residence on Thursday, Nov. 10, where Olewinski and his girlfriend were present.
During the search, a police K9 officer also alerted on Olewinski's vehicle, according to Elk County District Attorney Beau Grove. Olewinski was later interviewed and admitted that he had methamphetamine in the vehicle, as well as handmade explosives and a handgun, according to Grove. The Erie County Bomb Squad was called to assist in the search of his vehicle, a 2012 Ford Edge.
The search warrant resulted in the seizure of 1.95 pounds (885.3 grams) of methamphetamine, valued at $70,824, as well as $25,703 in cash; 48.4 grams of marijuana; 19 Clonazepam pills; two Buprenorphine pills; three digital scales and two cell phones, as well as one Remington 9mm handgun and ammo and handmade explosives, Grove said.
Also seized were drug paraphernalia items such as syringes, blue smoking devices and packaging materials, all associated with ingesting controlled substances, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
In addition, during an interview with police, Olewinski acknowledged being a felon and not being permitted to possess a handgun. He also admitted to using the cell phones to obtain and distribute methamphetamine, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
DA Grove noted he would like to extend a "Thank you" to the "individuals and departments involved for a very successful operation that removed a large amount of methamphetamine and dangerous explosives from our community."
This includes the Office of the Attorney General, Elk County Detective Gregg McManus, the City of St. Marys Police Department, Emporium Borough Police Department and Erie County Bomb Squad.
Olewinski was arraigned and placed in the Elk County Jail in lieu of $150,00 cash bail. His preliminary hearing is set for Nov. 22 at Jacob's office in St. Marys.