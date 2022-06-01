ST MARYS — St. Marys Area Middle School eighth graders embarked on more than one educational field trip during the month of May.
Just prior to them becoming freshmen at St. Marys Area High School, these students had the chance to learn more about teambuilding, history, bonding and more, said librarian and eighth grade class advisor Ellen Stolarski.
On May 11-12, students completed their yearly leadership retreat to Camp Mountain Run.
“This is a yearly trip for eighth graders that encourages them to step outside of their comfort zone and work on their teambuilding skills,” she said.
Activities during the retreat included kayaking, tie dying clothing, “trust walks” and various teambuilding games, said Stolarski, all of which help students connect with one another and prepare for the next chapter of their lives.
“Students were encouraged to reflect on who they are and who they want to be as they get ready to head up to the high school,” she said.
Close to Memorial Day, students also visited the Flight 93 National Memorial in Somerset County on May 20.
This in-person experience aligned with classroom lessons the students had learned in the fall and spring this school year, said Stolarski.
SMAMS teacher Dawn Erich’s class also left research projects they completed on the Flight 93 passenger’s memorial, she noted.
“Even with the weather being a little spotty, we were able to learn a ton from the ranger programs,” Stolarski said.
According to the U.S. National Park Service, ranger programs focus on conveying the relevance and meaning in the park people and groups are visiting.