ST. MARYS — The annual Santa’s Workshop initiative at South St. Marys Street Elementary School offered the usual cheer and gifts for students to give their families during the week of Dec. 6.
Although the workshop is set up in the holiday-decorated gymnasium for all classes Monday through Thursday, this is actually a year-round endeavor, beginning Dec. 26 the year prior where staff begin shopping for the best deals, said SSMSES Principal Chrissy Kuhar.
“Then, throughout the course of the year, volunteers sort and organize items, making crafts and other items, then price them,” said Kuhar, noting that items are carefully selected so that each class and each student have the same selection of presents.
“This is to provide a comparable assortment of items for various family members – ladies, men, children,” Kuhar said. “Interestingly, all items are organized so that no matter what, students who shop either in the first slot of the shopping schedule, or the last slot, all have comparable items from which to select.”
For example, if there is a Christmas coffee mug with candy, there will be 26 Christmas mugs with candy for all 26 classrooms, Kuhar explained.
The effort is spearheaded by Parent Teacher Organization (PTO) members Elizabeth Erich and Emily Baker.
Students receive “tags” for family members, and can shop at whatever table suits the person they are shopping for. Each year, they seem very excited to surprise their families with Christmas gifts, said Erich.
Baker added this also teaches the students money management, since they have to choose the gifts according to the money they have.
Classes visit the gym throughout the day all week, said Kuhar, and volunteers help students wrap the presents or wrap them for the students themselves.
“It truly is an amazing event,” said Kuhar.