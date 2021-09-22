ST. MARYS — St. Marys’ Fall Fest returned after taking a year off due to COVID-19 — this time, at the new Downtown Event Park over a three-day weekend.
The St. Marys Heritage Preservation Group was awarded “Organization of the Year,” according to Emma Carroll, in charge of advertising.
The nonprofit organization, made up of a small group of local citizens, works on beautification projects in St. Marys.
The Fall Fest offered a long list of vendors and a large variety of them, including food trucks like Kyler’s Applewood BBQ, Sam’s Hot Dogs, Calla’s Concessions, B’s Smoke Shack and Dimmick’s Roadside Cafe; organizations like Relay for Life, Elk County ABATE, Elk/Cameron County Special Olympics, the St. Marys Heritage Preservation Group, Wreaths Across America and more.
Several crafters and artisan vendors are also signed up to participate, including Stonehill Chocolates, PA Made, TK Crafts, Mountain Run Primitives, Valley Glass Art, Pennie’s Country Scents, Ajs Woodworks and Below the Bark Designs, to name a few, according to the vendor list.
The Fall Fest, previously held on the Diamond and in downtown St. Marys, was more comfortably settled within the new park, with plenty of room for people to walk.
The “Journey Tribute Band,” which performed Saturday, was new to the event this year, said Caroll.
The festival also included a farmers market at Casali’s Italian Grille, a pancake breakfast hosted by the Crystal Fire Department and more.
“Everyone had great things to say about the location,” said Carroll. “We can’t wait to do it again next year.”