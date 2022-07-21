ST. MARYS — Following two years without a farmers market, members of the St. Marys Heritage Preservation Group have joined forces to bring one back to town for residents to enjoy.
The St. Marys Farmers and Artisans Market is held each Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon in the Market Street parking lot near Gunner’s restaurant and the Bell Tower, said Victoria Challingsworth with the SMHPG. The market began on July 9 and will last through Sept. 17.
Residents have been asking about the farmers market for a long time, eager to have it back, said Challingsworth.
“The community has missed having a farmers market,” she said. “So, the SMHPG took action to bring it back.”
The market is also in a centralized location, said Challingsworth, that can also help bring people into downtown St. Marys.
“Having it in the downtown area is an accessible, central location, and also allows people enjoying the market to walk through town and stop in some of the local businesses after they finish up at the market,” she said.
The market features both produce and artisan goods, such as honey, maple syrup products, pottery, crafts, fresh seasonal produce, soaps, baked goods, soups, breads and more, said Challingsworth.
“Most weeks, there is a special guest signed up to provide educational opportunities for youth and families enjoying the market,” she noted.
For example, Sgt. Mike Shaffer and K9 Officer Nando with the City of St. Marys Police Department will attend the market this Saturday, July 23, and also on Aug. 6.
There are other perks, too. J.M. DeLullo Stone Sales attended the market on July 16, offering a “rock painting” table for children to enjoy.
The market has room to host 17 vendors, said Challingsworth. They had managed to squeeze in 18, but encourage vendors to inform organizers if they are coming in advance, so a spot can be saved.
Follow St. Marys Farmers and Artisans Market on Facebook. Questions can also be directed to the Facebook page.