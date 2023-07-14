ST. MARYS — The St. Marys Farmers and Artisans Market made its 2023 debut July 8, and will continue from 9-11 a.m. every Saturday through Oct. 7.
The St. Marys Heritage Preservation Group brought the market back to life in 2022, following a two-year hiatus and much interest from community members.
The market is also now held in a centralized location in downtown St. Marys –in the Market Street parking lot by the Bell Tower. The hope is that market visitors will also stop and support other local businesses.
Market coordinator Libby Slye said there is a lot of interest in this year’s event, with more than 35 applications requested.
The July 8 kickoff welcomed 14 vendors, which offered produce, jewelry, maple syrup, baked goods, pottery, honey, cheeses, jams and jellies, to name a few.
The market is looking forward to having anticipated vendors offering mushrooms and alpaca products, said Slye.
The market is also a place where local farmers, crafters, etc. can display their talents and products.
Slye said there are more than 20 SMHPG members who collaborate to make the farmers market happen.
“The SMHPG is excited to host the Farmers and Artisans Market again this year,” she noted. “It is a wonderful asset to the community.”
The market is also known to welcome special guests on occasion, and offer extra activities for youth and families to enjoy.
The second market will be held from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, July 15 in the Market Street parking lot.
Interested vendors can contact SMHPG President Lois Nedzinski at 814-594-8737 or Slye at 814-512-2896.
Follow St. Marys Farmers and Artisans Market on Facebook for updates.