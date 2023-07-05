ST. MARYS — A little rain did not stop the community from enjoying the 2023 St. Marys Fireworks Celebration at Dutch Country Stadium on Monday.
A St. Marys Area Chamber of Commerce initiative, the evening offered several activities for people and families to enjoy, including live music by Driveby Serenade, face painting by Boys and Girls Club staff, a bounce house, cornhole, football, soccer and volleyball games, and eateries like Gypsy Wagon Food Truck and Brandy Camp Creamery.
The St. Marys Public Library also offered several books and activities for youth, and St. Marys Area School District athletes greeted attendees as they collected donations for next year’s fireworks display.
The night concluded with the fireworks show, which was also livestreamed by the SMACOC. Comments on social media were very positive, praising this year’s “beautiful” show.
Several fundraisers are held each in year to raise funds for the fireworks show, including the St. Marys Community-Wide Yard Sale, Ladies Night Out and the Haunted Forest.
Chamber Coordinator Rachel Lampe said the event welcomed a “great crowd” this year, and everyone seemed to very much enjoy themselves. The fireworks and all of their accompanying activities are something the community looks forward to every July.
“Starfire Corp. always does a great job, and this year’s display was excellent as always. We were very happy that so many people came out to enjoy the celebration, even with a little rain shower or two,” she said.
The SMACOC is grateful to all the donors that help make this celebration possible.
“We had many generous donations from local businesses and residents,” Lampe said.
Follow the St. Marys Area Chamber of Commerce on Facebook for updates on community events, and visit https://stmaryschamber.org to donate to the Fireworks Fund.