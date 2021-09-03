NEW YORK — For the third year in a row, Demi Doran of St. Marys will appear in the bright lights of Broadway on Saturday, Sept. 18 as part of the National Down Syndrome Society's Times Square video presentation.
Demi, 3 years old, will be one of roughly 500 children, teens and adults with Down syndrome from all 50 states who will be featured in the one-hour video. The collective images promote value, acceptance and inclusion of people with Down syndrome in a very visible way, according to a news release.
The photo of Demi was selected from 2,100 entries in the NDSS worldwide call for photos. Her photo will appear on two JumboTron screens in the heart of Times Square, New York City, and will be live-streamed on the NDSS Facebook page from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Sept. 18.
This presentation kicks off the flagship “Buddy Walk,” an event held in hundreds of cities across the country, as well as internationally. This year's Buddy Walk in New York City will once again take place virtually. Information can be found at www.ndss.org.
The Buddy Walk Program has been the premier Down syndrome awareness, advocacy and peer-to-peer fundraising program in the world since 1995, the release says.
The NYC presentation also kicks off Down Syndrome Awareness Month in October.