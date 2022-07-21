ST. MARYS — The St. Marys Heritage Preservation Group is actively continuing to help keep the town both beautiful and thriving.
The mission of the SMHPG is to “advocate for, build awareness of and encourage the conservation of the cultural, historical, natural recreational and economic resources in the St. Marys Historic District,” according to the organization’s website.
Besides recently bringing back the St. Marys Farmers and Artisans Market, the group is widely known for being the force behind the bright and colorful flowers located in downtown St. Marys, said Victoria Challingsworth with the SMHPG. This year, there are vibrant pink blooms.
“They are sure to catch your eye as you make your way down the boulevard, thanks to the excellent care our volunteers put in to water and tending to them daily,” she said.
The SMHPG meets on the second Tuesday of the month at 6 p.m. at City Hall in St. Marys.
“We welcome interested parties to attend a meeting and see what we are all about,” said Challingsworth.
Continuing to develop new activities for the town, the group is also working on providing a self-guided walking tour of historical buildings/locations in downtown St. Marys, she noted.
“These pamphlets are anticipated to be completed and available for use in about three weeks,” said Challingsworth.
The SMHPG also coordinates Community Fun Nights, she said.
Members are also repairing and refurbishing “Welcome to St. Marys” signs.
“We are responsible for replacing the benches, light posts and trash bins throughout downtown St. Marys,” she said.
Anyone interested in the SMHPG and its mission and local projects is encouraged to spread the word and find out more.
“None of this will be possible without the support of our local citizens and government. You can get involved through donating, volunteering or simply spreading word of our group to other people,” the organization says on its website.
Visit the St. Marys Heritage Preservation Group on Facebook and https://stmaryspaheritage.tripod.com.