ST. MARYS — The St. Marys Heritage Preservation Group is offering a way for community members to travel back in time to “Christmas 1910” this coming weekend.
Celebrating a Victorian Christmas circa 1910, “A Walk Back in Time” will be held from 2-5 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4 on North Michael Street in St. Marys, hosted by the Victorian ladies and gentlemen of the SMHPG.
President Louis Nedzinski said two homes will be toured and celebrated as part of this event –139 and 316 N. Michael St.
“They will be decorated with a flare of (Christmas)’ past,” she said.
There will also be tour guides dressed in clothing from that time period, Nedzinski said, and live music.
“We have a very energetic group that wanted to bring some new event to the people of the area and share some of our history,” she said.
A $5 donation is requested to attend.
The group’s mission statement is: “The St. Marys Heritage Preservation Group will advocate for, build awareness of, and encourage the conservation of the cultural, historic, recreational and economic resources in the downtown St. Marys district.”
Besides recently bringing back the St. Marys Farmers and Artisans Market, the group is also known for being the force behind the bright and colorful flowers located in downtown St. Marys.
The SMHPG meets on the second Tuesday of the month at 6 p.m. at City Hall in St. Marys.
Anyone interested in the SMHPG and its mission and local projects is encouraged to spread the word and find out more.
Visit the St. Marys Heritage Preservation Group on Facebook and https://stmaryspaheritage.tripod.com.