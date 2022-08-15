ST. MARYS — Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob presided over preliminary hearings on Aug. 9.
Hearings waived
The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing and will be formally arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas Sept. 2.
- Joseph Leo Hollingshead, 40, of Wilcox, who is charged with two second-degree felony counts of forgery –utters forged writing; theft by deception –false impression, a second-degree misdemeanor; theft by deception –false impression, a third-degree misdemeanor; receiving stolen property –a second-degree misdemeanor and receiving stolen property, a misdemeanor in the third degree. Bail is set at $10,000.
- Lauren Ashley Hicks, 34, of Force, who is charged with three counts of driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol and a controlled substance and cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $5,000.
- Joshua David Minnick, 32, of St. Marys, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) –impaired/incapable of driving safely, driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol and cited for a traffic violation. Bail was set at $3,500.
- Stephen Anthon Saraceno, 50, of St. Marys, who is charged with three counts of driving under the influence (DUI) of a controlled substance and cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $3,500.
- Gerald J. Tamburlin, 72, of Kersey, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol, driving under the influence (DUI) –impaired/incapable of driving safely and cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $3,500.
- Marandialyn Philip Greene, 26, of St. Marys, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) of a controlled substance, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and cited for a traffic violation. Bail was set at $3,500.
Hearings heldJustin Lee Stover, 35, of St. Marys, who is charged with trespassing. Bail was set at $5,000.