ST. MARYS — Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob presided over several preliminary hearings Sept. 14.
The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing and will be formally arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas Oct. 4.
Hearings waived
- April L. Feldbauer, 46, of St. Marys, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol/incapable of driving safely and traffic violations.
- Matthew David Gulnac, 27, of St. Marys, who is charged with the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and cited for a traffic violation.
- Josie Lee Wolfe, 42, of St. Marys, who is charged with simple assault and cited for harassment and disorderly conduct. Bail was set at $5,000.
- Jeffery Dale Polaski, 27, of St. Marys, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and cited for a traffic violation.
- Adam Glenn Gerg, 35, of St. Marys, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Devin Thomas Lecker, 35, of St. Marys, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $5,000.
- Jessica Ann Chiodo, 27, of St. Marys, who is charged with the use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail was set at $3,000.
- Seth James Badeau, 24, of St. Marys, who is charged with the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver; criminal use of a communication facility, possession of a controlled substance; possession of marijuana; the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and cited for traffic violations.
Hearings continued
- David Jonas Brandt IV, 30, of Kersey, who is charged with the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver; possession of a controlled substance; the use/possession of drug paraphernalia; conspiracy by the manufacture, delivery or intent to deliver drug paraphernalia; delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and criminal use of a communication facility. Bail is set at $30,000.
- Crystal Lynn Park, 32, of Kersey, who is charged with the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver; possession of a controlled substance; the use/possession of drug paraphernalia; conspiracy by the manufacture, delivery or intent to deliver drug paraphernalia; delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and criminal use of a communication facility. Bail is set at $5,000.
Held for court
- Anthony Ryan Rowles, 31, of Woodland, who is charged with the use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail is set at $5,000.
WithdrawnMichael Vernon Leightley, 39, of Emporium, who is charged with unlawful dissemination of inmate image and harassment.