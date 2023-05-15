ST. MARYS — Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob presided over preliminary hearings on May 9.
Hearings waivedThe following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing and will be formally arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas June 2:
- William A. Thompson, 57, of St. Marys, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol –first offense –a misdemeanor; driving under the influence (DUI) –impaired/incapable of driving safely –first offense –a misdemeanor; and is cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $3,000.
- Devin Joseph Eozzo, 29, of St. Marys, who is charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, a misdemeanor in the second degree. Bail was set at $3,000.
Hearings continued
- Michael Joseph Holjencin, 62, of St. Marys, who is charged with the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver –a felony; possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor; the use/possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor; and is cited for traffic violations.
- William James Sewell, 40, of Kane, who is charged with harassment, a misdemeanor in the third degree.