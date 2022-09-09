ST. MARYS — Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob presided over preliminary hearings Sept. 6.
Hearings waived
The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing and will be formally arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas Oct. 3.
- Troy Richard Ehrensberger, 33, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) –impaired/incapable of driving safely, driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol and cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $5,000.
- Stella Louis Fledderman, 49, of St. Marys, who is charged with theft by unlawful taking –moveable property. Bail was set at $5,000.
- Vicki Lee Vogt, 65, of St. Marys, who is charged with three third-degree felony counts of endangering the welfare of children, three counts of indecent assault of a person less than 13 years of age, three counts of indecent exposure and two counts of simple assault. Bail was set at $50,000.
- Tori Nicole Shaffer, 24, of DuBois, who is charged with theft by unlawful taking –moveable property, a felony in the third degree; two counts of receiving stolen property; a third-degree felony count of burglary; one count of criminal trespassing by breaking into a structure, a felony in the second degree, and cited for criminal mischief. Bail is set at $100,000.
- Scott John Tomaski, 61, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) –impaired/incapable of driving safely, driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol and cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $2,500.
Moved to non-traffic court
- Russell Edward Mowrey, 60, of Kersey, who is cited for harassment. Bail is set at $5,000.
- Craig Ralph Singer, 74, of Kersey, who is cited for harassment. Bail was set at $5,000.
- Blaine Lyle Kraus, 35, of Ridgway, who is cited for disorderly conduct.
- Zachary Cole Reuscher, 27, of Kersey, who is cited for disorderly conduct. Bail was set at $5,000.
Guilty plea
Bobbi Ann Lingenfelter, 38, of Ridgway, who is cited for disorderly conduct.