ST. MARYS — Preliminary hearings and other proceedings were held Sept. 12 with Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob presiding.
Hearings waived
The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing and will be formally arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas Oct. 2.
- Jason David Shaw, 30, of Emporium, who is charged with simple assault –a misdemeanor in the second degree –and cited for harassment. Bail was set at $5,000.
- Valerie Marie Garcia, 53, of Ridgway, who is charged with disorderly conduct by engaging in fighting –a misdemeanor in the third degree –and is cited for harassment. Bail was set at $3,000.
Hearings held
- Bill Ronald McMillen Jr., 37, of Kane, who is charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle/other vehicles, a misdemeanor in the second degree. Bail is set at $1,000.
Moved to non-traffic court
- Frederick Michael Moore, 24, of Ridgway, who is cited for harassment. Bail is set at $5,000.
WithdrawnCharles Carmen Giordano, 59, of Bradford, who was charged with writing bad checks, a misdemeanor in the third degree, and theft by deception –false impression, a misdemeanor in the first degree.