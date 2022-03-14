ST. MARYS — Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob presided over preliminary hearings on March 8.
Hearings waived
The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing and will be formally arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas April 4.
- Kristen Lynn Basgall, 31, of Ridgway, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) –impaired/incapable of driving safely and cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $2,500.
- Drake Anthony Meyer, 21, of St. Marys, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) –impaired/incapable of driving safely and cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $2,500.
- Stephen Thomas Roseberry, 32, of Wilcox, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) –impaired/incapable of driving safely and cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $2,500.
- Steven Michael Werner, 38, of St. Marys, who is charged with retail theft. Bail was set at $3,500.
- Shandra Ann Packard, 43, of Ridgway, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) –impaired/incapable of driving safely and cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $2,500.
- Michael J. Holjencin, 61, of St. Marys, who is charged with the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance. Bail was set at $3,500.
- Wendy Lynn Celinski, 48, of Falls Creek, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and cited for a traffic violation. Bail was set at $5,000.
- Marcus Cory McCoy, 37, of Huntingdon, who is charged with flight to avoid apprehension/trial/punishment and criminal use of a communication facility, both felonies in the third degree; two felony counts of the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver; fleeing to attempt to elude an officer; two counts of possession of a controlled substance; the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and cited for traffic violations. Bail is set at $50,000.
Held for court
- Kyle James Meyer, 24, of St. Marys, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and cited for a traffic violation. Bail was set at $5,000.
Sent to Elk County Court of Common Pleas
- Rhiashae Marie Celinski, 27, of St. Marys, who is charged with the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance. Bail was set at $5,000.
Hearings continued
Amber May Osgood, 35, of St. Marys, who is charged with two felony counts of the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver; two misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance; criminal use of a communication facility, a felony in the third degree and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail is currently set at $50,000.