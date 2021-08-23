ST. MARYS — Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob presided over several preliminary hearings Aug. 17.
Hearings waivedThe following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing and will be formally arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas Aug. 30.
- Stevie Nicole Mann, 30, of St. Marys, who is charged with driving under the influence of a controlled substance, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance, as well as cited for a traffic violation. Bail was set at $5,000.
- Donald Craig Penfield Jr., 39, of St. Marys, who is charged with invasion of privacy – view, photograph, etc. a person without consent. Bail was set at $10,000.
- Patrick Shawn Sheeley, 32, of Kersey, who is charged with fleeing or attempting to elude an officer, driving under the influence/incapable of driving safely and cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $5,000.
- Heather Rose Watson, 27, of St. Marys, who is charged with the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and cited for traffic violations.
- Brian Gene Beck, 51, of Weedville, who is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol/incapable of driving safely and cited for traffic violations.
- Linda Ann Samick, 38, of St. Marys, who is charged with theft by unlawful taking – moveable property, receiving stolen property and cited for retail theft – taking merchandise.
- James Robert Peterson, 24, of Ridgway, who is charged with accessing a device not authorized for use, receiving stolen property and theft by unlawful taking – moveable property. Bail was set at $15,000.
- Michael Paul Knepp, 45, of Kersey, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail was set at $7,500.
- Gary Lavern Hanes, 44, of Weedville, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail was set at $5,000.
- David Lee Curley, 60, of Kersey, who is charged with the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, possession of marijuana and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail is set at $10,000.
Moved to non-traffic courtRonald Gene Kapis, 53, of Hutchinson, who is charged with carrying a firearm without a license and cited for traffic violations.