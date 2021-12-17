ST. MARYS — Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob presided over preliminary hearings Dec. 14.
Hearings waived
The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing and will be formally arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas Jan. 24, 2022.
- David John Krise, 39, of St. Marys, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance.
- Kenneth Allen Jackson, 40, of Kersey, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) of a controlled substance and cited for a traffic violation.
- Brian John Kneidel, 37, of St. Marys, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and cited for a traffic violation.
- Bradley David Nussbaum, 20, of St. Marys, who is charged with accidents involving death or personal injury and cited for careless driving and failing to notify police of an accident/injury or death.
- Zakery David Tarr, 26, of St. Marys, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol/incapable of driving safely and cited for traffic violations.
- Maria Rae Lewis, 32, of St. Marys, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) of a controlled substance, driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol and cited for traffic violations.
- Faith Lynne Turner, 37, of St. Marys, who is charged with five counts of retail theft – taking merchandise.
- Jocelyn Jordan Clinger, 29, of St. Marys, who is charged with the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and cited for retail theft – taking merchandise. Bail was set at $2,500.
Held for court
- Jennifer Renee Folmar, 30, of Morrisdale, who is charged with burglary, a felony, theft by unlawful taking – moveable property, criminal mischief and trespassing.
WithdrawnTylie Lyn Crum, 32, of Byrnedale is cited for disorderly conduct. Charges for making any materially-false oral statement and statement under penalty were withdrawn.