ST. MARYS — Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob presided over preliminary hearings April 19.
Hearings waived
The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing and will be formally arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas May 2.
- Aaron Lee Miller, 47, of Shelocta, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) –incapable of driving safely, first offense, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and cited for traffic violations.
- Joseph Michael Schwabenbauer, 41, of St. Marys, who is charged with the use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail is set at $2,500.
- Matthew Thomas Anderson Sr., 47, of St. Marys, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance.
- Devin James Valentine, 28, of St. Marys, who is charged with the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance. Bail was set at $5,000.
- Adam Walter Schwabenbauer, 29, of St. Marys, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol – incapable of driving safely and cited for a traffic violation.
- Ethan Wayne Morris, 30, of St. Marys, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) of a controlled substance and alcohol, driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol and cited for a traffic violation.
- Cheyanne Jean Smith, 26, of Kersey, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol/incapable of driving safely and cited for a traffic violation.
Hearings continued
- Carrie Ann Kline, 46, of Kersey, who is charged with false identification to law enforcement, possession of a controlled substance, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and cited for traffic violations.
- Harley Nash Russell, 24, of Ridgway, who is charged with the use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail was set at $2,500.
- Richard Franc Zimmerman, 37, of St. Marys, who is charged with stalking and harassment.
- Marandialyn Philip Greene, 26, of St. Marys, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and cited for a traffic violation.
Charges dismissed
- Kenneth Scott Krempel, 33, of St. Marys, who was charged with simple assault and cited for harassment. Bail was set at $5,000.
Hearings held
Nathan Lynn Anderson, 36, of Emporium, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance.