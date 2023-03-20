ST. MARYS — Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob presided over preliminary hearings and other proceedings on March 14.
Hearings waivedThe following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing and will be formally arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas April 3.
- Crystal L. Matta, 37, of St. Marys, who is charged with six counts of forgery –unauthorized act in writing, a misdemeanor in the first degree. Bail was set at $5,000.
- Marci Jean Delp, 43, of Brockway, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) of a controlled substance, first offense, a misdemeanor, and is cited for a traffic violation. Bail was set at $3,500.
Hearings heldJustin Lee Stover, 35, of St. Marys, who is charged with trespassing, a misdemeanor in the third degree.