ST. MARYS — Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob presided over preliminary hearings May 24.
Hearings waived
The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing and will be formally arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas July 1.
- Angela Marie Smith, 48, of Ridgway, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) –incapable of driving safely, first offense, and cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $2,500.
- Terry M. Cromley, 45, of Ridgway, who is charged with hindering prosecution/harboring/concealing. Bail was set at $15,000.
- Howard Charles Struble Jr., 69, of St. Marys, who is charged with fleeing police, a felony in the third degree, driving under the influence of alcohol (DUI) –incapable of driving safely, and cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $5,000.
Hearings continued
- Harriet Nina Overturf, 20, of Weedville, who is charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle/other vehicles and cited for a traffic violation.
- Michelle Ann Aiello, 30, of St. Marys, who is charged with retail theft –taking merchandise.
- Andrew Joseph Aiello, 32, of St. Marys, who is charged with retail theft –taking merchandise and cited for retail theft.
- Robby Mason Brubaker, 19, of Brockport, who is charged with fleeing police, a felony in the third degree, and cited for several traffic violations. Bail is set at $15,000.
- Kyle Thomas Braun, 28, of Kersey, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol/unsafe driving and cited for traffic violations.
Hearings heldTiffany Jane Thomas, 42, of St. Marys, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) of a controlled substance and providing false identification to police.