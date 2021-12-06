ST. MARYS — Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob presided over preliminary hearings Nov. 30.
Hearings waived
The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing and will be formally arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas Jan. 24, 2022.
- Richard Paul Griffith, 41, of Kersey, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail is set at $10,000.
- David Jonas Brandt IV, 30, of Kersey, is also charged with two felony counts of the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver; two felony counts of conspiracy – the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver; two third-degree felony counts of criminal use of a communication facility; a delivery/intent to deliver drug paraphernalia misdemeanor; four counts of possession of a controlled substance and four misdemeanor counts of the use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail is set at $30,000.
- Dorothy Marie Heatherdale, 61, of Ridgway, who is charged with three counts of retail theft – taking merchandise. Bail was set at $5,000.
- Robyn Leigh Scharf, 32, of St. Marys, who is charged with a felony count of fleeing police, driving under the influence (DUI) – driving impaired/incapable of driving safely, tampering with physical evidence, possession of a controlled substance, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and cited for a traffic violation. Bail was set at $5,000.
- Alyssa Morgan Uplinger, 32, of St. Marys, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol/incapable of driving safely, and cited for traffic violations.
- Eric Michael Mahovlich, 33, of Emporium, who is charged with the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and cited for traffic violations.
Hearings continued
- Alicia Marilee Sidelinger, 31, of Byrnedale, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) of a controlled substance and cited for a traffic violation.
WithdrawnMatthew Michael Klender, 26, of Brockport – charges of criminal attempt by strangulation and harassment have been withdrawn.