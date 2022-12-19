ST. MARYS — Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob presided over preliminary hearings Dec. 13.
Hearings waived
The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing and will be formally arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas Jan. 9.
- Isaac Sean Copella, 18, of Wilcox, who is charged with fleeing police, a felony in the third degree; driving under the influence (DUI) –impaired/incapable of driving safely, first offense; driving under the influence (DUI) –minor, first offense; driving under the influence (DUI) of a controlled substance, first offense; possession of marijuana; the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $10,000.
- Jerri Joseph Newell, 29, of St. Marys, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) of a controlled substance, first offense, a felony in the third degree; driving under the influence of alcohol (DUI), first offense, a felony in the their degree; driving under the influence (DUI) –Impaired/incapable of driving safely, a felony in the third degree; possession of marijuana; the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $5,000.
- Anthony John Antonuccio, 41, of Ridgway, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) –impaired/incapable of driving safely, first offense, and cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $3,500.
- Tia Johanne Dematteo, 36, of St. Marys, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) –impaired/incapable of driving safely, first offense, and cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $5,000.
- Tiffany Jane Thomas, 42, of St. Marys, who is charged with accessing a device issued to another person who did not authorize its use, a first-degree misdemeanor; two counts of financial exploitation of older adult or care-dependent person; two counts of identity theft and two counts of theft by unlawful taking –moveable property. Bail was set at $10,000.
- Ian C. Sobrino-Rodriguez, 21, of St. Marys, who is charged with making terroristic threats, simple assault and cited for harassment. Bail was set at $5,000.
- Thomas Earl McFarland, 67, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol, first offense; driving under the influence (DUI) –impaired/incapable of driving safely, first offense, and cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $5,000.
Hearings held
- Shawn Michael McCoy, 34, of St. Marys, is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) of a controlled substance –first offense, resisting arrest/other law enforcement and cited for public drunkenness.
- Leann Marie Gardner, 40, of St. Marys, who is charged with theft of leased property.
Moved to non-traffic court
- Jeremy Alan Thaxter, 38, of Johnsonburg, who is cited for trespassing.
- Arwen Anastasia Kuhn, 43, of St. Marys, who is cited for trespassing.
- Tracy Scott Goss, 58, of Emporium, who is cited for disorderly conduct.
Dismissed
Michael Patrick Barnett, 53, of Force, who was charged with simple assault and cited for harassment. Charges were dismissed.