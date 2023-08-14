ST. MARYS — Preliminary hearings and other proceedings were held Aug. 8 with Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob presiding.
Hearings waived
The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing and will be formally arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas Sept. 1.
- India Lynn Thompson, 25, of St. Marys, who is charged with one count of the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor; possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor; one count of conspiracy –possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor; two counts of driving under the influence (DUI) of a controlled substance –first offense –a misdemeanor, and is cited for a traffic violation. Bail was set at $7,500.
- Ethan Nicholas Schreiber, 21, of Kersey, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol –first offense, a misdemeanor, and driving under the influence (DUI) –impaired/incapable of driving safely –first offense, a felony in the third degree. Bail was set at $5,000.
- Casey Robert Peters, 29, of St. Marys, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol –first offense, a misdemeanor, and driving under the influence (DUI) –impaired/incapable of driving safely –first offense, a misdemeanor, and is cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $3,500.
Moved to non-traffic court
- William Michael Stamler, 50, of Force, who is cited for harassment. Two counts of simple assault were withdrawn. Bail is set at $5,000.
Hearings continued
- Anthony Michael Winkelman, 30, of Marienville, who is charged with one count of receiving advance payment for services and failing to perform, a felony in the second degree, and one count of theft by deception –false impression, a felony in the third degree.
Matthew John Dunshie, 33, of Force, who is charged with seven misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance, and one misdemeanor count of the use/possession of drug paraphernalia.